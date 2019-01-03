Season 2019 Clip (01:26)
BET Breaks: Aailyah's Mother Speaks On R. Kelly

A former backup singer claims to have seen R. Kelly having sex with Aaliyah when she was still underage, but the late singer's mother denies the report.

