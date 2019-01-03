Season 2019 Clip (01:16)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Cassie Reveals Her New Bae

BET Breaks: Cassie Reveals Her New Bae

Despite briefly reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend Diddy, singer Cassie took to Instagram to share pictures of new boo Alex Fine.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs