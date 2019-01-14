Season 2019 Clip (00:55)
4 days ago BET Breaks: John Legend Throws a Star-Studded 40th Birthday Bash

BET Breaks: John Legend Throws a Star-Studded 40th Birthday Bash

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Angela Bassett dressed to impress for John Legend's James Bond-themed 40th birthday party.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC