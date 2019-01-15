Season 2019 Clip (01:07)
3 days ago BET Breaks: Kim Kardashian Is Having A Boy!

BET Breaks: Kim Kardashian Is Having A Boy!

While making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kim Kardashian revealed her and husband Kanye West's surrogate will soon deliver their fourth child, a baby boy.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC