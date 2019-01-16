Season 2019 Clip (01:16)
BET Breaks: Mac Miller's Birthday Party Tribute

BET Breaks: Mac Miller's Birthday Party Tribute

To celebrate the life of the late rapper, ClockworkDJ is planning a 27th birthday party for Mac Miller, which will be open to the public and take place in Brooklyn.

