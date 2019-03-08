Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign Get Sued
Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple wants his cut of the profits.
Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple wants his cut of the profits.
Idris Elba is on fire, and a superhero sequel could be next.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS