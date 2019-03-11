Season 2019 Clip (01:03)
23 hours ago BET Breaks: YBN Almighty Jay Gets Robbed

Rapper YBN Almighty Jay was attacked and robbed by members of Lil TJay's crew over the weekend in New York City.

