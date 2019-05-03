Season 2019 Clip (01:05)
BET Breaks: Warrant Issued for Offset's Arrest

Georgia police have issued a felony warrant for Offset's arrest after the rapper allegedly broke a teenage fan's iPhone during an altercation at a Target.  

