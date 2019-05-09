Tyra Banks Graces Cover of S.I. Swimsuit Issue
This is the supermodel's third S.I. swimsuit issue cover.
This is the supermodel's third S.I. swimsuit issue cover.
Elliott was an idol to the rising teen football star.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS