Season 2019 Clip (01:19)
17 hours ago BET Breaks: Ezekiel Elliott to Pay for Slain Teen’s Funeral

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has offered to cover the costs for the funeral of Jaylon McKenzie, a 14-year-old rising football star killed by a stray bullet.

