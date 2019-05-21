Season 2019 Clip (01:12)
19 hours ago BET Breaks: Ciara Gets Accepted to Harvard

BET Breaks: Ciara Gets Accepted to Harvard

In a post on Instagram, Ciara donned her new school colors as she announced she will attend Harvard University's Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

