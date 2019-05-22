Allen Hughes to Direct Tupac Docuseries
The director will create a docuseries about the late rapper.
The director will create a docuseries about the late rapper.
The NBA team presented the rapper with a custom-made jacket.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS