Season 2019 Clip (01:11)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Dapper Dan Speaks About Racism and Fashion

BET Breaks: Dapper Dan Speaks About Racism and Fashion

Famed Gucci designer Dapper Dan will meet with the company's CEO in Harlem to discuss the issue of blackface.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style