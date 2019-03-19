Season 2019 Clip (01:13)
BET Breaks: Gucci Launches Changemakers Program

Gucci's Changemakers program includes a $5 million fund to invest in community programs, a $1.5 million scholarship fund, and the hiring of global and regional directors.

