16 hours ago BET Breaks: Tyra Banks Graces Cover of S.I. Swimsuit Issue

Tyra Banks, who made history in 1997 as the first black model to appear solo on the cover of a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, will appear on the cover again this year.

