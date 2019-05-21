Season 2019 Clip (01:30)
19 hours ago BET Breaks: Tamar Braxton Claps Back at Body-Shamers

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to silence her critics after she was called out for having cellulite in a previous post wishing friend Kandi Burruss a happy birthday.

