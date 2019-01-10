Season 2019 Clip (01:15)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Is Eminem The Top Selling Artist Of 2018?

BET Breaks: Is Eminem The Top Selling Artist Of 2018?

In the midst of the "new school vs. old school" rap battle, Eminem sells more albums than any other artist in 2018.  

