Season 2019 Clip (01:13)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Is R. Kelly Losing His Record Deal?

BET Breaks: Is R. Kelly Losing His Record Deal?

In the wake of "Surviving R. Kelly," people demand accountability and encourage RCA Records to drop R. Kelly from its roster.  

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC