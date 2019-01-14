Season 2019 Clip (01:02)
4 days ago BET Breaks: Missy Makes Songwriters Hall of Fame History

BET Breaks: Missy Makes Songwriters Hall of Fame History

Missy Elliott has become the third-ever rapper and first-ever female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

