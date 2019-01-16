Season 2019 Clip (01:20)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Artists Who Pulled R. Kelly Collabs

BET Breaks: Artists Who Pulled R. Kelly Collabs

Celine Dion is just one of many artists removing their songs written by or featuring R. Kelly amid the recent accusations and alleged accounts of physical and sexual abuse.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC