BlocBoy JB Suing "Fortnite" Over Dance

BET Breaks: BlocBoy JB Suing "Fortnite" Over Dance

BlocBoy JB claims the popular video game "Fortnite" ripped off his dance The Shoot by throwing it into the game with a different name, The Hype Dance. 

