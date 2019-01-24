Season 2019 Clip (01:02)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Cardi B Lands Las Vegas Residency

Cardi B will be hitting Las Vegas in the spring as a part of Palms Casino Resort's debut of its KAOS nightclub. 

