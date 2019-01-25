Season 2019 Clip (01:03)
BET Breaks: Tory Lanez Claims He's the Best Rapper Alive

Rapper Tory Lanez boldly took to Twitter Thursday to claim that, when it comes to spitting bars, no one can match his skills in the booth.  

