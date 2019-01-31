Season 2019 Clip (01:05)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Have Kanye West and Tidal Reached a Settlement?

Kanye West is facing legal trouble after misleading fans into believing that his album "Life of Pablo" would be exclusively available on Tidal.

