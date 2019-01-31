Season 2019 Clip (01:26)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Young Dolph Threatens Record Label

BET Breaks: Young Dolph Threatens Record Label

While on a Twitter rant, purportedly independent artist Young Dolph let it slip that he's actually signed multiple deals.

