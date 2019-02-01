Season 2019 Clip (01:11)
BET Breaks: Future Passes Drake for Most Number One Albums

Future earns his ninth number one album on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as "Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD" reaches the top spot.

