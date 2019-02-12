Season 2019 Clip (01:14)
4 days ago BET Breaks: Is Chance the Rapper Dropping New Music?

BET Breaks: Is Chance the Rapper Dropping New Music?

Chance the Rapper took to Instagram to tease a new summer release -- his first full-length album since 2016's "Coloring Book."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music