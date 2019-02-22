Season 2019 Clip (01:13)
17 hours ago BET Breaks: Offset Drops "Father of 4"

Migos rapper Offset has released his debut solo album "Father of 4", which features appearances by J. Cole, CeeLo Green and Cardi B.

