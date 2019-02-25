Season 2019 Clip (01:20)
11 hours ago BET Breaks: Drake Gets 10th Top 10 Album

BET Breaks: Drake Gets 10th Top 10 Album

The re-release of Drake's "So Far Gone" mixtape is his 10th top 10 album and his 10th consecutive top 10 debut.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Social Awards

March 3 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC