Season 2019 Clip (01:34)
Yesterday BET Breaks: Janet Jackson Announces Vegas Residency

BET Breaks: Janet Jackson Announces Vegas Residency

Janet Jackson's Las Vegas residency, titled Metamorphosis, will run in May, July and August at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Social Awards

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC