21 hours ago BET Breaks: T-Pain Will Host the iHeartRadio Music Awards

BET Breaks: T-Pain Will Host the iHeartRadio Music Awards

A week after releasing his latest studio album "1UP," the Grammy Award-winning artist announced he'll be hosting the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14.

