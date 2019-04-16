Season 2019 Clip (01:11)
21 hours ago BET Breaks: Lil Nas X Breaks Drake’s Record

Rap-country artist Lil Nas X reaches 143 million streams in one week for his song "Old Town Road," crushing Drake's previously held record of 116.2 million streams.

