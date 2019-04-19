Season 2019 Clip (01:04)
11 hours ago BET Breaks: Jaden Smith Drops New EP

BET Breaks: Jaden Smith Drops New EP

Following his Coachella performance, Jaden Smith dropped a three-song EP entitled "Erys Is Coming" as a preview of his upcoming full-length album.

