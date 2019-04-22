Season 2019 Clip (01:23)
23 hours ago BET Breaks: Kanye's Sunday Service at Coachella

BET Breaks: Kanye's Sunday Service at Coachella

Helmed by a massive choir, an orchestra and plenty of celebrity guests, Kanye West took his weekly Sunday Service to Coachella for a special Easter ceremony.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

BMJ Finale

Tue April 23 8/7c

Followed By The Premiere Of Games People Play

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC