Season 2019 Clip (00:57)
13 hours ago BET Breaks: A Destiny’s Child Musical Is on the Way

BET Breaks: A Destiny’s Child Musical Is on the Way

Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles announced he's producing "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical," and it allegedly will premiere in Houston in 2020.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music