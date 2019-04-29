Season 2019 Clip (01:09)
BET Breaks: Mystikal Returns to the Stage

Out on a $3 million bond, rapper Mystikal made his return to the stage at Atlanta's Funk Fest to surprise the crowd with a performance alongside Doug E. Fresh.

