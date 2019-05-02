Season 2019 Clip (00:55)
Yesterday BET Breaks: Jaden Smith to Play Young Kanye

BET Breaks: Jaden Smith to Play Young Kanye

Showtime's new limited series "Omniverse" will star Jaden Smith as a young Kanye West, who also serves as executive producer.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music