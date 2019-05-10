Season 2019 Clip (01:14)
Yesterday BET Breaks: New Lil Wayne Album Has Been Confirmed

BET Breaks: New Lil Wayne Album Has Been Confirmed

Fans buying tickets for an upcoming Lil Wayne and Blink-182 tour were surprised to find they could also pre-order the rapper's long-rumored next album.

