Season 2019 Clip (01:05)
12 hours ago BET Breaks: Eminem Ties Jay-Z's Record

BET Breaks: Eminem Ties Jay-Z's Record

Eminem ties Jay-Z for the third most top 10 hits from a rapper in Billboard history following the release of Logic's track "Homicide," on which Eminem is featured.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music