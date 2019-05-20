Season 2019 Clip (00:58)
Yesterday BET Breaks: DJ Khaled Performs on SNL

BET Breaks: DJ Khaled Performs on SNL

To promote his album "Father of Asahd," DJ Khaled dropped by SNL with fellow artists John Legend, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Meek Mill, SZA, Lil Baby, Jeremih and J Balvin.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music