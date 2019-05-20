Season 2019 Clip (01:30)
Yesterday BET Breaks: Jay-Z and Timbaland Hit with Lawsuit

BET Breaks: Jay-Z and Timbaland Hit with Lawsuit

Soul singer Ernie Hines has filed a $2 million suit against Jay-Z and Timbaland, claiming their 1998 track "Paper Chase" illegally sampled from his 1968 song "Help Me."

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music