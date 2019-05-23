Season 2019 Clip (01:22)
9 hours ago BET Breaks: DJ Khaled on His Two-Year-Old's Success

BET Breaks: DJ Khaled on His Two-Year-Old's Success

DJ Khaled explains why he's given his son Asahd an executive producer credit on every album he's dropped since he was a newborn.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music