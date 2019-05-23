Season 2019 Clip (01:25)
9 hours ago BET Breaks: Lil Nas X Scores Collab with Wrangler

BET Breaks: Lil Nas X Scores Collab with Wrangler

Wrangler took notice after the rapper gave the denim company a shout-out in his hit "Old Town Road" and created a limited-edition collection, but country fans are not pleased.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music