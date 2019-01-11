Season 2019 Clip (00:53)
BET Breaks: Is Kamala Harris Headed to the White House?

Multiple sources report Senator Kamala Harris is poised to announce her 2020 presidential candidacy in Oakland, CA, sometime around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

