Season 2019 Clip (01:31)
4 days ago BET Breaks: Kamala Harris Is Running For President

BET Breaks: Kamala Harris Is Running For President

The Democratic senator confirmed yesterday on "Good Morning America" she's officially joining the 2020 presidency race.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

Super Bowl of Gospel

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC