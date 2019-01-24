Season 2019 Clip (01:07)
BET Breaks: Five Killed In Florida Bank Shooting

BET Breaks: Five Killed In Florida Bank Shooting

According to news reports, a 21-year-old gunman who barricaded himself inside a SunTrust Bank in Florida killed at least five people.

