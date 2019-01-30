Season 2019 Clip (01:33)
BET Breaks: Stacey Abrams Accepts SOTU Rebuttal

Georgia lawmaker and rising political star Stacey Abrams has been chosen to deliver the Democratic Party's response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

