Season 2019 Clip (01:35)
23 hours ago BET Breaks: New Evidence Released on Boeing 737 Max Crashes

BET Breaks: New Evidence Released on Boeing 737 Max Crashes

According to CNBC, flight data recorders shows clear similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash in Indonesia five months ago.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news