Season 2019 Clip (01:08)
17 hours ago BET Breaks: Nelson Mandela's Grandson Continues His Work

BET Breaks: Nelson Mandela's Grandson Continues His Work

Nelson Mandela's grandson Ndaba Mandela recently visited Hempstead High School in New York to talk about lessons he learned from his grandfather.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news