Season 2019 Clip (01:17)
BET Breaks: Jill Biden Addresses Anita Hill Controversy

BET Breaks: Jill Biden Addresses Anita Hill Controversy

Jill Biden addressed the Anita Hill controversy, saying it's "time to move on" from how her husband Joe Biden treated the lawyer during her 1991 senate testimony.

